Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) & EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Critical Comparison

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) and EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Criteo and EQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Criteo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 4 4 0 2.33 EQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than EQ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

76.2% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of EQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Criteo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Criteo and EQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 1.39% 7.61% 3.85% EQ N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Criteo and EQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.02 billion 1.04 $8.95 million $0.42 78.69 EQ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than EQ.

Summary

Criteo beats EQ on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. It also offers Criteo AI Engine solutions, including lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies, as well as fast data collection and retrieval using multi-layered caching infrastructure; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, the company provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. Further, it offers real-time advertising technology and trading infrastructure, delivering advanced media buying, selling, and packaging capabilities for media owners, agencies, performance advertisers, and third-party AdTech platforms. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About EQ

(Get Rating)

EQ Inc. provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets, as well as Paymi, a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash-back rewards for credit and debit card transactions. The company also provides integrated digital marketing solutions. It serves advertising and marketing, automotive, insurance, media and telco, retail, real estate, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Cyberplex Inc. and changed its name to EQ Inc. in June 2013. EQ Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.