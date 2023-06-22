Critical Survey: 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) & Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) and Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 22nd Century Group and Vapor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vapor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

22nd Century Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 575.68%.

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Vapor Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $62.11 million 1.57 -$59.80 million ($0.32) -1.37 Vapor Group N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A

Vapor Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapor Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Vapor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -92.05% -69.44% -55.21% Vapor Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vapor Group beats 22nd Century Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company has collaboration with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for exceptional cannabinoid profiles and other superior agronomic traits for medical, therapeutic, and agricultural uses, as well as other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Vapor Group

Vapor Group, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

