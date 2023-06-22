Critical Survey: Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) vs. Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Accel Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.54 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -6.76 Accel Entertainment $969.80 million 0.89 $74.10 million $0.75 13.40

Profitability

Accel Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere Entertainment. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% Accel Entertainment 6.33% 45.56% 9.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sphere Entertainment and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 3 0 0 2.00 Accel Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.34%. Accel Entertainment has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.35%. Given Accel Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Sphere Entertainment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 70 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 20 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also provides licensed establishment partners gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, the firm operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

