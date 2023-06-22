CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Shares Down 2%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €10.04 ($10.91) and last traded at €10.04 ($10.91). Approximately 42,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.24 ($11.13).

CropEnergies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $875.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About CropEnergies

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

