CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) to Issue GBX 1.32 Dividend

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

CT UK High Income Trust stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 84.50 ($1.08). 3,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.14). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get CT UK High Income Trust alerts:

About CT UK High Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.