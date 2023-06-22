CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.2% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

