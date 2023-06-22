Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $36.12 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,453 shares of company stock worth $3,495,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

