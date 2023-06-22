Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $54.00. The stock traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.21. Approximately 59,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 916,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $445,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,075.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,453 shares of company stock worth $3,495,951. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cytokinetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,572 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

