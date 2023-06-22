D. Scott Neal Inc. Takes $410,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $30.11 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

