Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59 billion.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

DRI stock opened at $166.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $111.38 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.29.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

