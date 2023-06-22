Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59 billion.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

DRI stock opened at $166.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $111.38 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.29.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

