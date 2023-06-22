Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Down to $166.41

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $166.41, but opened at $161.00. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $162.07, with a volume of 480,254 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.34.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

