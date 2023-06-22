Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.2 %

DAR opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

