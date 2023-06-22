DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Shares Up 1.1%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.02. 650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

DB Gold Short ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 21.89% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

