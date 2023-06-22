Delta Capital Management LLC Buys 5,660 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 135,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,472. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

