Delta Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,550 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

IPG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 328,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,666. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

