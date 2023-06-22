Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Chubb stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.40. 120,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.36 and its 200 day moving average is $205.80. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

