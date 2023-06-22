DeltaFi Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $7,151.54 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

