Dero Price Tops $5.30 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $5.30 or 0.00017659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $72.28 million and $93,734.80 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,988.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00286643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.91 or 0.00499878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.47 or 0.00448415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00055548 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003311 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,648,934 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.