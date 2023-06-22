DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,380 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $136.49 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $132.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,668 shares of company stock worth $9,493,157 over the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

