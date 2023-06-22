Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,947 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,011.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

