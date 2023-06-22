Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Boosted by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 264,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,081,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.