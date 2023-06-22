Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 177,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,413,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,958,000 after purchasing an additional 167,018 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.