Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,934,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 1.25% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $67,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

