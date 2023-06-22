Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.12

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.12 and last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 16818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $926.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

