Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Diodes comprises 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $822,106.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $91.35. 38,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

