Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLS opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

