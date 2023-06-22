DNB Markets Downgrades Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Hold

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Handelsbanken cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of GNGBY opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.26. Getinge AB has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.