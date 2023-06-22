Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar Tree also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.73-6.13 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR traded up $6.23 on Wednesday, reaching $142.77. 5,274,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.68. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.71.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

