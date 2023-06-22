Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar Tree also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.73-6.13 EPS.
Dollar Tree Stock Performance
DLTR traded up $6.23 on Wednesday, reaching $142.77. 5,274,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.68. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Dollar Tree from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Dollar Tree
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.