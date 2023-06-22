DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.54

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and traded as high as $14.72. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 36,059 shares trading hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

