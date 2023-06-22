DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.54

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and traded as high as $14.72. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 36,059 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
