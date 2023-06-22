Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.50 and last traded at $123.50. Approximately 451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.30.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services.

