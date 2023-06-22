DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DS Smith Stock Performance

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 286.67 ($3.67) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 313.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 325.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 238.10 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 369.10 ($4.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.12) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.40) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DS Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 416 ($5.32).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

