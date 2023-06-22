Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 569.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for about 2.0% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $369.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,682. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.37. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $376.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

