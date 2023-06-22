Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $22.72 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on DHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.93. The stock had a trading volume of 545,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.54 and its 200 day moving average is $250.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

