Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $68.45 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 13.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $68,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,152 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,745,000 after acquiring an additional 831,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after acquiring an additional 485,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,999,000 after acquiring an additional 464,829 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.39. 381,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,608. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($60.14) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

