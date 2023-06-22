Dudley & Shanley Inc. Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 202,660 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 3.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TJX Companies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.50. 818,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

