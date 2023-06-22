Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 797,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,299,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Dunxin Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

