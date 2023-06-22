E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) were down 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.08. Approximately 20,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 9,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EINC shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lowered shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.