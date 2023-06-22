Eagle Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 6.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.90. 18,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.