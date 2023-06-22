Eagle Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.6% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $128,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.55. 2,303,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

