Eagle Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 0.6% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $304.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.50.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.