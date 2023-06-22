Eagle Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 0.6% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $304.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

