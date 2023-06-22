Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,992 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after purchasing an additional 225,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 501,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,112,000 after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,757. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

