Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of EML stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eastern has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Henry purchased 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

