eCash One Day Volume Tops $7.95 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, eCash has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $427.22 million and $7.95 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,949.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00447025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00091127 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC.

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,422,098,423,293 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

