ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.35

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.35 and last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 272408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.78.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$702.93 million, a PE ratio of -28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.28 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2138686 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

