ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.35

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.35 and last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 272408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.78.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$702.93 million, a PE ratio of -28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
See Also
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.