ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 794826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).
ECR Minerals Stock Down 5.8 %
The stock has a market cap of £3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.64.
ECR Minerals Company Profile
ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.
