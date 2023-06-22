Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 975.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

