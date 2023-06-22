Edmundo Gonzalez Buys 20,000 Shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) CEO Edmundo Gonzalez purchased 20,000 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 888,189 shares in the company, valued at $452,976.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marpai Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Marpai stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.50. 168,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,637. Marpai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 319.75% and a negative net margin of 107.22%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marpai Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Rating ) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

Featured Stories

