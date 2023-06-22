Elastos Reaches 1-Day Volume of $264,480.20 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $31.04 million and approximately $264,480.20 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00005039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

