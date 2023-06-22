Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,545 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.5 %

EA opened at $124.57 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.98.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

