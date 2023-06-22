Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $453.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $456.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,372,761 shares of company stock worth $528,560,900. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

